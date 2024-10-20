At least 3 Russian Shahed UAVs entered Belarusian airspace at night, 1 shot down – Belaruski Hajun

On the night of 19-20 October, at least three Russian kamikaze drones of the Shahed type flew into Belarus from Ukraine, with one being shot down by Belarusian air defence forces over the Yelsk district of Gomel Oblast.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: At around 00:38, the first Shahed drone passed through Kamaryn and flew to Pripyat by 00:40.

The following Shahed flew in from Ukraine’s Zhytomyr Oblast at 01:12 and headed towards Lyelchytsy. A few minutes later, the UAV altered course and went for Mazyr.

According to the analysts, the drone was shot down by air defence units of the Belarusian Armed Forces at 01:25 in the Yelsk district of Gomel Oblast. The explosion was heard in several nearby settlements.

At the same time, a Belarusian Air Force fighter was flying above Gomel Oblast, having taken off from Baranovichi at about 01:10 and returned to base by 02:30.

Belaruski Hajun reports that, in general, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two UAVs flew to Belarus in the night and did not return.

"Most likely, the second UAV that may have entered and disappeared in Belarus was a Shahed type, sighted in the north of Kyiv Oblast at approximately 01:32," Hajun says.

Background:

On the night of 19-20 October, Russia carried out an attack on Ukraine launching combat drones from many locations.

Belarus launched an Air Force EW fighter into the sky in response to a number of Russian Shaheds entering its airspace.

