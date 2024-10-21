All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US Defense Secretary arrives in Kyiv for visit

Ukrainska Pravda, Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 21 October 2024, 09:19
US Defense Secretary arrives in Kyiv for visit

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in the city of Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Monday, 21 October.

Source: Austin on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink met Austin in Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Quote from Austin: "I'm back in Ukraine for the fourth time as Secretary of Defense, demonstrating that the United States, alongside the international community, continues to stand by Ukraine."

Advertisement:

As reported by The Wall Street Journal and CNN, Austin arrived in Kyiv because the future of US aid to Ukraine "hangs in the balance of the imminent US presidential election and as Russia continues to make small but steady gains on the battlefield".

Journalists reported that Austin plans to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's weapons needs and how the US can continue to support Ukraine’s defence forces throughout the next year.

"The secretary’s visit will also serve as a moment for him to 'step back' and look at the 'arc' of the US-Ukraine relationship over the last two and a half years of war," an anonymous senior defence official remarked.

Background

  • Earlier, US President Joe Biden arrived in Berlin for a brief visit to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom.
  • On 20 October, it became known that the United States is ready to provide Ukraine with up to US$20 billion as part of a G7 loan to be repaid from the proceeds generated by frozen Russian assets.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAwar
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
USA
Zelenskyy's idea of replacing US troops in Europe with Ukrainians is inappropriate – NATO PA chief
Issue of authorising Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia will not be resolved before US elections – Le Monde
US may lift veto on Ukraine's NATO invitation if Harris wins election – Le Monde
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: