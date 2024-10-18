All Sections
Biden arrives on visit to Germany

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 18 October 2024, 07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
Biden. Photo: Reuters

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Berlin for a brief visit to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biden landed late on Thursday, 17 October, and on Friday morning, 18 October, he is scheduled for bilateral talks with the German President and Chancellor, followed by a meeting with the leaders of Germany, France and the UK.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

It is expected that the discussions will focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

Commenting on Biden’s trip, a senior official from the US administration told journalists that "the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, the trajectory of the war, how allies can best support Ukraine will be a subject of conversation".

 
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Previously: Initially, President Joe Biden had planned to hold a larger meeting of Ukraine's military supporters at the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany, last week during a three-day state visit, which would have been the first in nearly 40 years.

However, the visit was cancelled due to Hurricane Milton. Biden is compensating with this brief visit, while the Ramstein meeting will be held virtually in November.

The visit follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's tour of Western capitals, during which he presented his Victory Plan for ending Russia's invasion.

Background

  • As European Pravda previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan consists of five points. The first involves the immediate invitation of Ukraine to NATO, requiring decisive action from its partners. 
  • The second point focuses on shifting the war onto Russian territory. The third point calls for the deployment of a "comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package" in Ukraine. The fourth involves investing in Ukraine’s valuable resources and the fifth deals with post-war time.

Support UP or become our patron!

BidenGermanyUSA
