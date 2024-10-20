All Sections
Issue of authorising Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia will not be resolved before US elections – Le Monde

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 20 October 2024, 12:39
ATACMS. Photo: South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images

At a meeting in Berlin on Friday, the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany were unable to agree on the authorisation for Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on targets inside Russia with Western-supplied weapons.

Source: French newspaper Le Monde, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The issue of allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with weapons supplied by its allies is one of Ukraine's long-standing demands.

The US and Germany refuse to go down this path to limit the risk of escalation, while the UK and France are more open to the idea.

"The issue remained unresolved on Friday and will not be resolved before the US elections. The only element of rapprochement is that, in the opinion of various capitals, deep strikes alone will not be enough to ensure Ukraine's greater military success," the newspaper said.

Background

  • Le Monde also reported that US President Joe Biden's administration no longer has any fundamental objections to Ukraine's invitation to join NATO.
  • After talks with three European leaders in Berlin on Friday, 18 October, US President Joe Biden indicated that there were no changes on the issue of allowing Ukraine to launch long-range strikes deep into Russia.
  • In September, Biden hinted at the possibility of lifting the restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons, saying that his administration was "working on this issue".

