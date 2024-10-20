Zelenskyy's idea of replacing US troops in Europe with Ukrainians is inappropriate – NATO PA chief

US Congressman Gerry Connolly, President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, has rejected a proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to replace US troops in Europe with units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces after the war, describing it as "inappropriate" and "harmful".

Source: Connolly in an interview with Radio Liberty, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Connolly said it was a "generous offer" on President Zelenskyy’s part.

Quote: "But I think that is an improper proposition right now. It appears to be a political pass for Donald Trump in case he wins the election. And those of us fighting for Ukraine in the US Congress don't need to hear this. The US must be in Europe," Connolly said.

He insisted that the US should not be encouraged to withdraw from Europe, since that would be in neither Ukraine's nor the allies' interests.

"Vladimir Putin, more than anybody else, would welcome it. Because we provide a mechanism of counteraction, and our actual presence in Europe reassures partners. This is not to say that we cannot make certain adjustments to our dislocation. But the concept that we are fully departing Europe and being graciously replaced with Ukrainians... Well, I accept this suggestion as a gesture of goodwill, but the concept itself is unproductive. And right now, it is harmful," Connolly said.

The idea of replacing American soldiers with Ukrainian ones after the war is one of the points in President Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan.

On 18 October, Zelenskyy said that he was open to changes in the Victory Plan he presented, taking the wishes of Ukraine's allies into account.

