All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy's idea of replacing US troops in Europe with Ukrainians is inappropriate – NATO PA chief

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 October 2024, 14:30
Zelenskyy's idea of replacing US troops in Europe with Ukrainians is inappropriate – NATO PA chief
Photo: European Pravda

US Congressman Gerry Connolly, President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, has rejected a proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to replace US troops in Europe with units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces after the war, describing it as "inappropriate" and "harmful".

Source: Connolly in an interview with Radio Liberty, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Connolly said it was a "generous offer" on President Zelenskyy’s part.

Advertisement:

Quote: "But I think that is an improper proposition right now. It appears to be a political pass for Donald Trump in case he wins the election. And those of us fighting for Ukraine in the US Congress don't need to hear this. The US must be in Europe," Connolly said.

He insisted that the US should not be encouraged to withdraw from Europe, since that would be in neither Ukraine's nor the allies' interests.

"Vladimir Putin, more than anybody else, would welcome it. Because we provide a mechanism of counteraction, and our actual presence in Europe reassures partners. This is not to say that we cannot make certain adjustments to our dislocation. But the concept that we are fully departing Europe and being graciously replaced with Ukrainians... Well, I accept this suggestion as a gesture of goodwill, but the concept itself is unproductive. And right now, it is harmful," Connolly said.

Advertisement:

The idea of replacing American soldiers with Ukrainian ones after the war is one of the points in President Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan. 

On 18 October, Zelenskyy said that he was open to changes in the Victory Plan he presented, taking the wishes of Ukraine's allies into account.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOUSAZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
NATO
Russian army after war may be stronger than it is today – NATO top general
Ukraine needs to restore sovereignty over its territories before joining NATO – NATO PA chief
US may lift veto on Ukraine's NATO invitation if Harris wins election – Le Monde
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: