Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: death toll rises to three, 15 other civilians injured

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 21 October 2024, 18:26
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The death toll from a Russian ballistic missile attack on the centre of Zaporizhzhia has risen to three. Fifteen other people have been injured.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The number of people affected by the attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen, with 2 people confirmed dead and 15 injured."

Details: Fedorov noted that doctors continue to examine the people injured in the bombardment and provide them with all necessary assistance.

Update: At 18:23, Fedorov reported a third fatality: "A 44-year-old woman died in the hospital. Doctors fought to save her life for several hours".

Background: On the morning of 21 October, Russian forces launched a large-scale missile attack on the centre of Zaporizhzhia. Many civilian buildings, including a kindergarten, were damaged.

