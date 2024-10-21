Russians hit centre of Zaporizhzhia with missiles: 1 killed, 14 hospitalised – photos, video

The Russians launched a missile attack on the centre of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 21 October. The body of a man has been found under the rubble, 14 people have been injured, and a large amount of civilian infrastructure facilities has been damaged, including a kindergarten.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote: "Russia launched another missile attack on the centre of Zaporizhzhia. A large number of civilian facilities were damaged, including a kindergarten, student accommodation centres and single-storey and multi-storey residential buildings. At the moment, we know about five people who have been taken to hospital."

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote from the SES: "A two-storey building of a kindergarten has been partially destroyed. The blast wave and shrapnel left nearby cars damaged."

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Details: Fedorov said that a 49-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman are in a critical condition. Three more people are in a moderate condition.

Two people were rescued from the rubble.

Later, Fedorov added that two more civilians had been injured.

More than ten fire-and-rescue appliances are currently working at the scene.

Updated at 13:45: Fedorov reported that the body of a man was found under the rubble, and the number of casualties has risen to 14.

