All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians hit centre of Zaporizhzhia with missiles: 1 killed, 14 hospitalised – photos, video

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 October 2024, 10:55
Russians hit centre of Zaporizhzhia with missiles: 1 killed, 14 hospitalised – photos, video
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russians launched a missile attack on the centre of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 21 October. The body of a man has been found under the rubble, 14 people have been injured, and a large amount of civilian infrastructure facilities has been damaged, including a kindergarten.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote: "Russia launched another missile attack on the centre of Zaporizhzhia. A large number of civilian facilities were damaged, including a kindergarten, student accommodation centres and single-storey and multi-storey residential buildings. At the moment, we know about five people who have been taken to hospital."

Advertisement:
Фото: Запорожская ОВА
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote from the SES: "A two-storey building of a kindergarten has been partially destroyed. The blast wave and shrapnel left nearby cars damaged."

Фото: ГСЧС
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Details: Fedorov said that a 49-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman are in a critical condition. Three more people are in a moderate condition.

Two people were rescued from the rubble.

Advertisement:

Later, Fedorov added that two more civilians had been injured.

More than ten fire-and-rescue appliances are currently working at the scene.

Updated at 13:45: Fedorov reported that the body of a man was found under the rubble, and the number of casualties has risen to 14.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhiacasualties
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
Zaporizhzhia
Russians strike Zaporizhzhia, injuring 10 people, including children – photos
Ukrainian troops attack Russian training ground in Zaporizhzhia – video
Russians attacks Zaporizhzia at night, injuring 3 people – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: