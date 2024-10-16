All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian troops attack Russian training ground in Zaporizhzhia – video

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 16 October 2024, 12:30
Ukrainian troops attack Russian training ground in Zaporizhzhia – video
The Russian training ground. Photo: Screenshot from the video

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's artillery crew has struck a training ground of the Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia. The strike was carried out while Russian personnel were training there.

Source: Militarnyi, Ukrainian military-related outlet

Details: The strike on the Russian training ground was carried out with the use of GMLRS M30A1 DPICM high-precision rockets, which carry a large amount of pre-formed fragments and effectively destroy manpower.

Advertisement:

The video shows that at the time of the strike, dozens of Russian soldiers were at the training ground. At the same time, there is no official information on the number of Russians killed in the attack.

Currently, the Russian forces have begun active preparation of training facilities in the temporarily occupied part of the territories, where they conduct appropriate training for both personnel and armoured units.

Most of these training grounds are located within the range of Ukrainian rocket artillery, which has repeatedly attacked them.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhiaoccupation
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
Zaporizhzhia
Russians attacks Zaporizhzia at night, injuring 3 people – photos
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia, injuring four people and destroying houses – photos
Number of people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 32 – photos
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: