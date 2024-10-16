Ukrainian troops attack Russian training ground in Zaporizhzhia – video

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's artillery crew has struck a training ground of the Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia. The strike was carried out while Russian personnel were training there.

Source: Militarnyi, Ukrainian military-related outlet

Details: The strike on the Russian training ground was carried out with the use of GMLRS M30A1 DPICM high-precision rockets, which carry a large amount of pre-formed fragments and effectively destroy manpower.

The video shows that at the time of the strike, dozens of Russian soldiers were at the training ground. At the same time, there is no official information on the number of Russians killed in the attack.

Currently, the Russian forces have begun active preparation of training facilities in the temporarily occupied part of the territories, where they conduct appropriate training for both personnel and armoured units.

Most of these training grounds are located within the range of Ukrainian rocket artillery, which has repeatedly attacked them.

