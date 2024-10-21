All Sections
EU believes that North Korea sending soldiers to Russia shows that Kremlin doesn't want peace

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoMonday, 21 October 2024, 16:04
Photo: a screenshot from a video showing North Korean soldiers being outfitted with Russian equipment

The European Commission has stated that if reports about North Korean soldiers being deployed to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine are confirmed, it will be further evidence of Russia’s lack of interest in peace.

Source: Peter Stano, spokesperson for the EU External Action Service; European Pravda

Details: Stano emphasised that the EU is aware of the reports about the possible deployment of North Korean soldiers for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. He noted that if this is confirmed, it would signal another level of escalation and a significant increase in the cooperation between the two countries.

Quote: "This only illustrates how determined Russia is to escalate its illegal actions against Ukraine, and that Russia is not interested in considering peaceful solutions. The message Russia is sending is clear: 'We are not interested in peace'," Stano said.

He added that this also demonstrates Russia’s desperation in seeking any assistance due to its isolation and the extensive sanctions it faces.

Quote: "This must indeed be a special operation that Russia is conducting in Ukraine if they need to enlist the support of soldiers from a pariah regime under UN sanctions," Stano concluded.

Background:

  • South Korean intelligence reported on Friday that North Korea had sent 1,500 special forces fighters to Russia’s Far East for training and acclimatisation at local military bases, and they are likely to be deployed to fight against Ukraine. 
  • Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused North Korea of preparing to send 10,000 troops to support Moscow.
  • On Saturday, 19 October, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that he could not confirm reports that North Korea had sent troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine.

