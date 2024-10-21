Russia receives sanctioned goods from EU via fake transit scheme, Head of Ukrainian President's Office says

Russia is using a fake transit scheme that allows the supply of sanctioned goods from EU countries destined for Central Asia and the Caucasus region.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Intermediary companies are being used to acquire Western dual-use electronic components. Furthermore, fake companies are being set up to create a shadow fleet of LNG tankers for transporting liquefied natural gas," Yermak wrot.

He pointed out that Western components are present in Russian weapons.

"Meanwhile, the Russia-Iran-North Korea alignment has already become a military alliance and is openly mocking democracies. The time to strengthen the position of democracies in the world is running out, and we must act now," he said.

Background: New sanctions have been imposed on 18 Russian oil tankers and four liquefied natural gas carriers.

