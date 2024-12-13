All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 13 December 2024, 17:32
Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times
The launch of the missile. Photo: Getty Images

The Financial Times has reported, citing an unnamed US National Security Council official, that Russia is considering launching its new intermediate-range ballistic missile Oreshnik at Ukraine for the second time this weekend.

Source: Financial Times

Quote: "On Wednesday, a US National Security Council official told the Financial Times that Moscow was considering a second attack with the new missile as soon as this weekend."

Advertisement:

Details: The unnamed official said that Russia wanted to use the weapon to intimidate Ukraine and its supporters but that Oreshnik "is not a game changer on the battlefield".

"As Putin has said publicly, Russia intends to launch another experimental Oreshnik missile at Ukraine, and it is possible that Russia could do so in the coming days," the source said.

Previously: On 11 December, The Associated Press reported that US intelligence has determined that Russia may use its new Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine "in the coming days". This has also been mentioned by Bloomberg.

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukrainemissile strikeUSARussia
Advertisement:

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

All News
Ukraine
Poland scrambles jets because of Russian large-scale strike on Ukraine
IAEA condemns attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure without mentioning Russia as perpetrator
Moscow's game: elections in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:36
World Bank allocates first instalment of US loan to Ukraine involving proceeds from frozen Russian assets
22:18
Trump's special Ukraine envoy believes Kyiv and Moscow are ready for talks
21:38
Rutte and Zelenskyy say Ukraine's position and economy to be discussed in Brussels
21:29
US targets individuals and companies involved in constructing Russia's Nord Stream 2 with new sanctions
21:08
Starmer and Trump discuss support for Ukraine
20:39
EXPLAINERWhat should drive Ukraine for effective EU accession
20:31
NATO secretary general reveals details of informal meeting with leaders, including Zelenskyy
20:28
Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow
20:08
Acting Bulgarian PM won't sign Kyiv-Sofia security agreement without parliamentary approval
19:57
Russians buying up assets of liquidated Russian banks in Ukraine despite de facto ban – media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: