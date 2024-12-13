Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times

The Financial Times has reported, citing an unnamed US National Security Council official, that Russia is considering launching its new intermediate-range ballistic missile Oreshnik at Ukraine for the second time this weekend.

Source: Financial Times

Quote: "On Wednesday, a US National Security Council official told the Financial Times that Moscow was considering a second attack with the new missile as soon as this weekend."

Details: The unnamed official said that Russia wanted to use the weapon to intimidate Ukraine and its supporters but that Oreshnik "is not a game changer on the battlefield".

"As Putin has said publicly, Russia intends to launch another experimental Oreshnik missile at Ukraine, and it is possible that Russia could do so in the coming days," the source said.

Previously: On 11 December, The Associated Press reported that US intelligence has determined that Russia may use its new Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine "in the coming days". This has also been mentioned by Bloomberg.

Background:

Russia fired an experimental Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile on Dnipro during a large-scale attack on Ukraine on 21 November. Russian propaganda called it a response to permission for Kyiv to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory.

The Pentagon said that the Oreshnik was based on the Russian RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile.

Western capitals believe that Russia launched the Oreshnik to send a strategic message to the West.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is sabre-rattling with the Oreshnik missile to prevent US President-elect Donald Trump from ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

