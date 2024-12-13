Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast

Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces has commented on reports suggesting that Ukrainian troops are on the verge of operational encirclement near the village of Uspenivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces on Telegram

Quote: "Currently, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine engaged in defensive operations in this section of the front line are valiantly repelling Russian assaults near the villages of Uspenivka, Hannivka, Trudove and Romanivka. Necessary measures are being taken to prevent the enemy from capturing or encircling these areas."

Advertisement:

Details: The military noted that the Armed Forces are intensifying actions to defend this and other sections of the front.

Quote: "Any emotional interpretation of such information and the dissemination of messages that may in any way encourage the enemy to escalate the situation on specific parts of the front serve the interests of the adversary."

Background: On 12 December, analysts from the DeepState project reported that Russian forces had occupied the settlement of Zoria. The situation around the "Uspenivka pocket" in Donetsk Oblast is deteriorating. The analyst reported that Russian forces had advanced in the villages of Novotroitske, Uspenivka, Kurakhove, Sontsivka and near Veselyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!