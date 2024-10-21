Zelenskyy announces US$800 military aid package for drone production in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the United States is preparing a US$800 million aid package that will go to finance drone production in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on Monday, 21 October

Details: Zelenskyy mentioned negotiations with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who was visiting Kyiv, and referred to the US$400 million aid package, which was announced recently.

Quote: "Additionally, a separate package is being prepared for funding the production of Ukrainian drones, amounting to $800 million. Ukraine is grateful for this support. We need to ensure that, despite any political threats in the world, Ukraine can consistently defend its sovereignty and independence. This will certainly be ensured," he added.

Zelenskyy further stated that he addressed the implementation of the Ukrainian Victory Plan with Austin, including "concrete steps that can bring the plan's points to life."

"We need decisive actions from our partners, especially in light of reports about North Korea's new role in supporting Russia," Zelensky said.

Background:

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in the city of Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Monday, 21 October. During his visit, he announced the allocation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine for US$400 million.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during his meeting with Austin, defence priorities, winter preparations, and the development of the use of long-range weaponry were all covered.

