Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has announced a new US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrinform news agency

Details: Austin made the announcement of the new aid package during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Austin stated that under Joe Biden's leadership, the United States continues to increase its support for Ukraine. He announced the US$400 million aid package containing ammunition, military equipment, and weapons for Ukraine.

Background: Austin arrived in Kyiv on Monday on an unannounced visit.

Recently, US President Joe Biden visited Berlin to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Reports also suggested that the US is ready to provide Ukraine with up to US$20 billion as part of a G7 loan, which would be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

