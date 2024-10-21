All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 21 October 2024, 15:18
Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has announced a new US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrinform news agency

Details: Austin made the announcement of the new aid package during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

Austin stated that under Joe Biden's leadership, the United States continues to increase its support for Ukraine. He announced the US$400 million aid package containing ammunition, military equipment, and weapons for Ukraine.

Background: Austin arrived in Kyiv on Monday on an unannounced visit.

Recently, US President Joe Biden visited Berlin to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Advertisement:

Reports also suggested that the US is ready to provide Ukraine with up to US$20 billion as part of a G7 loan, which would be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAaid for Ukrainemoney
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
USA
US Defense Secretary arrives in Kyiv for visit
Zelenskyy's idea of replacing US troops in Europe with Ukrainians is inappropriate – NATO PA chief
Issue of authorising Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia will not be resolved before US elections – Le Monde
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: