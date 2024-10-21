Pentagon reveals details of new US$400 million aid package for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lloyd Austin. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Pentagon has disclosed details of a new US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine, which was announced by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a visit to Kyiv on Monday.

Source: The Pentagon announced this in a letter to the media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The package includes additional ammunition, armoured vehicles and anti-tank weapons, including:

ammunition for HIMARS missile systems;

155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, as well as 60mm, 81mm and 120mm mortar systems and their ammunition;

TOW anti-tank missiles and Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

M113 armoured personnel carriers;

satellite communications equipment, small arms and ammunition, grenades and training equipment, equipment and ammunition for demolition operations;

equipment for the protection of critical national infrastructure;

spare parts, support equipment, services, training and transportation.

Background:

On Monday, Austin arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. During his visit, he announced a new US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during his meeting with Austin, they discussed defence priorities, preparations for winter and the expansion of long-range weapons.

