Pentagon reveals details of new US$400 million aid package for Ukraine
Monday, 21 October 2024, 17:54
The Pentagon has disclosed details of a new US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine, which was announced by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a visit to Kyiv on Monday.
Source: The Pentagon announced this in a letter to the media, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The package includes additional ammunition, armoured vehicles and anti-tank weapons, including:
- ammunition for HIMARS missile systems;
- 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, as well as 60mm, 81mm and 120mm mortar systems and their ammunition;
- TOW anti-tank missiles and Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
- M113 armoured personnel carriers;
- satellite communications equipment, small arms and ammunition, grenades and training equipment, equipment and ammunition for demolition operations;
- equipment for the protection of critical national infrastructure;
- spare parts, support equipment, services, training and transportation.
Background:
- On Monday, Austin arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. During his visit, he announced a new US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during his meeting with Austin, they discussed defence priorities, preparations for winter and the expansion of long-range weapons.
