On 21 October, Russian troops opened fire on a village in the Chernihiv district, injuring a woman.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "This afternoon, the enemy fired on a village in Chernihiv Oblast.

A civilian was injured – a local resident aged 38. She was taken to a local hospital."

