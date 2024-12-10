All Sections
Peace talks on Ukraine may begin this winter – Polish Prime Minister

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 10 December 2024, 15:54
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty Images

Peace talks on the war in Ukraine may begin as early as this winter, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on 10 December.

Source: Reuters, citing Tusk during a government meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Tusk said that Warsaw would play an active role in any negotiations when it assumes the EU's rotating presidency on 1 January.

Quote: "I will have a series of talks concerning primarily the situation beyond our eastern border," he said during a government meeting.

"As you can imagine, our delegation will be co-responsible for, among other things, what the political calendar will look like, perhaps what the situation will be like during the negotiations, which may, although there is still a question mark, start in the winter of this year," the prime minister added.  

Tusk confirmed that French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Warsaw on Thursday to discuss the outcomes of his recent talks in Paris with US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Polish PM stated that he remains in regular contact with Warsaw's Scandinavian and Baltic allies, and announced that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer would visit Warsaw in the early days of Poland's EU Council presidency.

"I really want Poland to be the country that will not only be present, but will set the tone for these decisions that are to bring us security and secure Polish interests," Tusk said.

Background:

  • The US president-elect stated that he is "developing a concept" for implementing his plan to quickly end the war.
  • The meeting between Macron, Zelenskyy, and Trump on Saturday lasted 35 minutes. After the conversation, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for "effective guarantees" of peace.

