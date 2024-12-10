All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Over 44% of Ukrainians trust Trump, survey says

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 10 December 2024, 11:51
Over 44% of Ukrainians trust Trump, survey says
US President-elect Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

Over 44% of Ukrainians say that they trust US President-elect Donald Trump, which is significantly more than in all European countries. 

Source: European Pravda with a reference to a poll conducted by the New Europe Center

Details: 44.6% of respondents said that they trust Donald Trump, which is significantly higher than in Hungary, the most Trump-friendly country, where 37% trust Trump.

Advertisement:

For example, 16% trust Trump in France, and in the UK, 30%.

This high level of support is likely due to the expectation of a more decisive policy towards Ukraine from the new US administration or certain hopes for Trump's promises of "rapid peace".  

Trump's high level of trust may also have been influenced by disappointment with the policies of the current president, Joe Biden, who, along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has fallen the most in the Ukrainian trust rating.

Advertisement:

Last year, the New Europe Center asked which of the two American leaders Ukrainians sympathised with more. At that time, Biden was the undisputed leader of sympathy with 78.1%, while only 10.1% of respondents said they favoured Trump.

Info Sapiens surveyed on behalf of the New Europe Center between 15 November and 27 November 2024.

The survey's sample size is 1,000 respondents, and the survey’s margin of error with a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 3.1%.

Support UP or become our patron!

Trumpsociology
Advertisement:

ISW analyses why Russia hides presence of North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast

Trump knows about danger of freezing war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

UN General Assembly updates resolution on human rights in occupied Crimea

Orbán has no leverage over Putin – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian law enforcement exposes group of soldiers who collected data on F-16 aircraft for Russians

Footage of explosion in Moscow that killed Russian nuclear troops commander appears online

All News
Trump
Zelenskyy on meeting with Macron and Trump: I told Trump that Putin fears only him and possibly China
Zelenskyy: I told Macron and Trump that Putin doesn't want war to end, so he must be forced
Trump talks about his conversation with Zelenskyy and says he is "formulating concept" to end war
RECENT NEWS
07:44
Russia loses 1,580 soldiers and 21 armoured combat vehicles on 17 December
06:26
Explosions heard in Russia's Rostov at night – Russian media
05:42
UN General Assembly's updated resolution labels Russia's war against Ukraine as aggressive for first time
04:44
ISW analyses why Russia hides presence of North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast
03:30
Russia's atrocities in war against Ukraine are systematic – Ukraine's representative to UN
02:02
Russians capture Sontsivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
01:42
Trump knows about danger of freezing war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy
00:48
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
00:36
Biden administration and Trump team communicate on Ukraine issue
23:19
Russian troops attack bus in Pokrovsk district, injuring four people
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: