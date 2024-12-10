Over 44% of Ukrainians trust Trump, survey says

Over 44% of Ukrainians say that they trust US President-elect Donald Trump, which is significantly more than in all European countries.

Source: European Pravda with a reference to a poll conducted by the New Europe Center

Details: 44.6% of respondents said that they trust Donald Trump, which is significantly higher than in Hungary, the most Trump-friendly country, where 37% trust Trump.

For example, 16% trust Trump in France, and in the UK, 30%.

This high level of support is likely due to the expectation of a more decisive policy towards Ukraine from the new US administration or certain hopes for Trump's promises of "rapid peace".

Trump's high level of trust may also have been influenced by disappointment with the policies of the current president, Joe Biden, who, along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has fallen the most in the Ukrainian trust rating.

Last year, the New Europe Center asked which of the two American leaders Ukrainians sympathised with more. At that time, Biden was the undisputed leader of sympathy with 78.1%, while only 10.1% of respondents said they favoured Trump.

Info Sapiens surveyed on behalf of the New Europe Center between 15 November and 27 November 2024.

The survey's sample size is 1,000 respondents, and the survey’s margin of error with a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 3.1%.

