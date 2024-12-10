Israel claims to destroy Syrian navy, strengthens positions in buffer zone near Golan Heights

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that during the night of 9-10 December, Israeli Navy missile ships destroyed the Syrian navy as part of a large-scale operation to eliminate strategic threats to the country.

Source: The Times of Israel with reference to the statement of the minister during his visit to the naval base in Haifa

Details: According to the publication, Katz mentioned in his remark that Israeli troops are stationed in the buffer zone between Syria and the Golan Heights.

He also emphasised the establishment of a "sterile defence zone" in southern Syria to prevent terrorist attacks while avoiding a permanent Israeli presence in the area.

Previously: CNN stated that on 10 December in Geneva, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen urged Israel to stop attacking Syria, which is recovering from the Assad regime's rule.

According to The Times of Israel, citing two regional security sources and one Syrian source, the Israeli military penetrated deep into Syria, with IDF tanks spotted 25 kilometres from the Syrian capital Damascus.

Background:

On 8 December, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States had carried out airstrikes in Syria to prevent the Islamic State from regaining power following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

On the morning of 8 December, Syrian insurgents declared the liberation of Damascus. Assad fled the country.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the regime change in Syria "good news", while French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the fall of a "barbaric state". UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer celebrated the downfall of Assad's "barbaric regime".

In the evening, Russian state-owned news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti reported that ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family are in Moscow and Russia has granted them asylum.

