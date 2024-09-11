All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians shell hospital in Chernihiv Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 11 September 2024, 10:30
Russians shell hospital in Chernihiv Oblast – photos
The aftermath of the Russian strike on a hospital in Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Russian forces struck a hospital in the city of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast with artillery on the night of 10-11 September.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's National Police on Telegram

Quote from Chaus: "The enemy hit a hospital in Semenivka with artillery at night. Windows were severely damaged and a partial power outage occurred. Early reports suggest that no patients or staff were injured."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian strike on a hospital in Chernihiv Oblast.
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Details: The police noted that the medical facility in question is the Semenivka City Hospital.

 
The aftermath of the Russian strike on a hospital in Chernihiv Oblast.
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Law enforcement officials are currently documenting the aftermath of the Russian strike.

Support UP or become our patron!

Chernihiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
Chernihiv Oblast
Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv Oblast
Russian strike on accommodation building in Chernihiv Oblast: number of injured grows to 15
Russian Shahed drone hit student accommodation building in Chernihiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: