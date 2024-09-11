Russians shell hospital in Chernihiv Oblast – photos
Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 10:30
Russian forces struck a hospital in the city of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast with artillery on the night of 10-11 September.
Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's National Police on Telegram
Quote from Chaus: "The enemy hit a hospital in Semenivka with artillery at night. Windows were severely damaged and a partial power outage occurred. Early reports suggest that no patients or staff were injured."
Advertisement:
Details: The police noted that the medical facility in question is the Semenivka City Hospital.
Law enforcement officials are currently documenting the aftermath of the Russian strike.
Support UP or become our patron!