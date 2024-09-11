Russians shell hospital in Chernihiv Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the Russian strike on a hospital in Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Russian forces struck a hospital in the city of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast with artillery on the night of 10-11 September.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's National Police on Telegram

Quote from Chaus: "The enemy hit a hospital in Semenivka with artillery at night. Windows were severely damaged and a partial power outage occurred. Early reports suggest that no patients or staff were injured."

Details: The police noted that the medical facility in question is the Semenivka City Hospital.

Law enforcement officials are currently documenting the aftermath of the Russian strike.

