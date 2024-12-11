US State Department approves US$266 million F-16 maintenance package for Ukraine

The US Department of State has approved the sale of F-16 aircraft maintenance services to Ukraine for a total of US$266.4 million.

Source: website of the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency

Quote: "The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of F-16 Sustainment Services and related equipment for an estimated cost of US$266.4 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress."

Advertisement:

Details: The document states that official Kyiv requested the necessary services and equipment to support the operation of the F-16. These include, in particular:

Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS);

AN/PYQ-10 Simple Key Loaders (SKL);

certain modifications and maintenance support;

Engine Component Improvement Programme (CIP);

spare parts for aircraft and their engines;

support for repair and return of equipment, consumables and accessories;

software, weapons software support equipment, and classified and unclassified software and delivery support;

personnel training and training equipment;

technical and logistical services of the US government and contractors;

other related logistical support elements.

It is noted that this package of assistance will improve Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats through a more powerful air defence system for self-defence and regional security missions.

The main contractors are Sabena (Charleroi, Belgium), Lockheed Martin Aeronautics (Fort Worth, Texas, USA), and Pratt and Whitney (East Hartford, Connecticut, USA).

Advertisement:

Background: On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the second batch of F-16 aircraft from Denmark had already arrived in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!