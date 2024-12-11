US State Department approves US$266 million F-16 maintenance package for Ukraine
The US Department of State has approved the sale of F-16 aircraft maintenance services to Ukraine for a total of US$266.4 million.
Source: website of the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency
Quote: "The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of F-16 Sustainment Services and related equipment for an estimated cost of US$266.4 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress."
Details: The document states that official Kyiv requested the necessary services and equipment to support the operation of the F-16. These include, in particular:
- Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS);
- AN/PYQ-10 Simple Key Loaders (SKL);
- certain modifications and maintenance support;
- Engine Component Improvement Programme (CIP);
- spare parts for aircraft and their engines;
- support for repair and return of equipment, consumables and accessories;
- software, weapons software support equipment, and classified and unclassified software and delivery support;
- personnel training and training equipment;
- technical and logistical services of the US government and contractors;
- other related logistical support elements.
It is noted that this package of assistance will improve Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats through a more powerful air defence system for self-defence and regional security missions.
The main contractors are Sabena (Charleroi, Belgium), Lockheed Martin Aeronautics (Fort Worth, Texas, USA), and Pratt and Whitney (East Hartford, Connecticut, USA).
Background: On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the second batch of F-16 aircraft from Denmark had already arrived in Ukraine.
