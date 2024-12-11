All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US State Department approves US$266 million F-16 maintenance package for Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 11 December 2024, 02:30
US State Department approves US$266 million F-16 maintenance package for Ukraine
F-16. Photo: Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images

The US Department of State has approved the sale of F-16 aircraft maintenance services to Ukraine for a total of US$266.4 million.

Source: website of the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency

Quote: "The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of F-16 Sustainment Services and related equipment for an estimated cost of US$266.4 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress."

Advertisement:

Details: The document states that official Kyiv requested the necessary services and equipment to support the operation of the F-16. These include, in particular:

  • Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS);
  • AN/PYQ-10 Simple Key Loaders (SKL);
  • certain modifications and maintenance support;
  • Engine Component Improvement Programme (CIP);
  • spare parts for aircraft and their engines;
  • support for repair and return of equipment, consumables and accessories;
  • software, weapons software support equipment, and classified and unclassified software and delivery support;
  • personnel training and training equipment;
  • technical and logistical services of the US government and contractors;
  • other related logistical support elements.

It is noted that this package of assistance will improve Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats through a more powerful air defence system for self-defence and regional security missions.

The main contractors are Sabena (Charleroi, Belgium), Lockheed Martin Aeronautics (Fort Worth, Texas, USA), and Pratt and Whitney (East Hartford, Connecticut, USA).

Advertisement:

Background: On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the second batch of F-16 aircraft from Denmark had already arrived in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAaircraftaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

ISW analyses why Russia hides presence of North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast

Trump knows about danger of freezing war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

UN General Assembly updates resolution on human rights in occupied Crimea

Orbán has no leverage over Putin – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian law enforcement exposes group of soldiers who collected data on F-16 aircraft for Russians

Footage of explosion in Moscow that killed Russian nuclear troops commander appears online

All News
USA
United States allocates US$20 billion to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets
White House believes fall of Assad regime in Syria indicates weakening of Russia and Iran – CNN
Russians exploit loophole to purchase US microchips despite sanctions – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
07:44
Russia loses 1,580 soldiers and 21 armoured combat vehicles on 17 December
06:26
Explosions heard in Russia's Rostov at night – Russian media
05:42
UN General Assembly's updated resolution labels Russia's war against Ukraine as aggressive for first time
04:44
ISW analyses why Russia hides presence of North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast
03:30
Russia's atrocities in war against Ukraine are systematic – Ukraine's representative to UN
02:02
Russians capture Sontsivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
01:42
Trump knows about danger of freezing war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy
00:48
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
00:36
Biden administration and Trump team communicate on Ukraine issue
23:19
Russian troops attack bus in Pokrovsk district, injuring four people
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: