Russians strike energy facilities in six regions: substation on fire, overhead lines damaged

Due to Russian bombardment and ongoing combat on 23 October, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts lost power.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, during a Russian UAV strike on a territory of a substation, energy equipment and domestic consumers lost power supply. It was restored through the backup circuit.

Advertisement:

During a Russian UAV attack in Poltava Oblast, substations and domestic consumers were also left without power. The backup circuit solution was implemented.

In Sumy Oblast, a fire broke out as a result of an attack on a substation, leading to other substations and domestic customers being cut off from power supply. The fire was extinguished, and power was restored.

In Cherkasy Oblast, an overhead powerline was shut off. The inspection indicated damage to the line, as well as a Russian drone lying on the ground. No consumers were cut from power supply.

Advertisement:

Background: On 24 October, due to Russian shelling, the railway tracks between Mykolaiv and Kherson were damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!