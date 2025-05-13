All Sections
Russians advance in Toretsk and on Pokrovsk front – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 00:55
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 12-13 May that Russian troops had advanced in the city of Toretsk and near a few settlements on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: According to the updated map of hostilities, Russian troops partially advanced in Toretsk and near the settlements of Romanivka and Novoolenivka on the Pokrovsk front. 

Background: 

  • Following their summit in Kyiv on 10 May, the leaders of the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May. The EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses to comply with the ceasefire. 
  • The Kremlin responded to the West's vow to impose additional sanctions against Russia if a ceasefire is not introduced on 12 May, saying that Russia cannot be spoken to in the language of ultimatums.

