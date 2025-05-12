All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy discusses details of Ukraine-Russia talks with Türkiye's president

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 12 May 2025, 20:08
Zelenskyy discusses details of Ukraine-Russia talks with Türkiye's president
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on 12 May about the upcoming meeting with Russia in Istanbul.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); Directorate of Communications of the President of Türkiye

"I spoke with the President of Türkiye Erdoğan to discuss key details of the meeting in Türkiye, which could help bring an end to the war. I am grateful for his support and readiness to facilitate diplomacy at the highest level. We share a common view on the need for a ceasefire," Zelenskyy said.

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy added that the partners must ensure the monitoring of the ceasefire, and that he and Erdoğan had agreed to continue working together for the sake of peace.

Meanwhile, the Turkish President's Communications Directorate said that Erdoğan had called the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine "extremely important".

The Turkish leader also stressed the need for a comprehensive ceasefire so that peace talks can begin, adding that "we must not lose the open window of opportunity".

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said in a statement on 11 May that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May, but made no mention of the 30-day ceasefire.
  • On 11 May, US President Donald Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia's proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin's refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.
  • Zelenskyy has said he is ready to talk to the Russian leader in person on Thursday in Istanbul.
  • On Monday, Trump said he believes the upcoming talks between Russia and Ukraine could be productive and suggested he could fly there if it would be useful.
  • Zelenskyy tweeted that it is important for Ukraine for Trump to be there at the meeting.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TürkiyenegotiationspeaceErdogan
Advertisement:
UN aviation agency recognises Russia's responsibility for shooting down flight MH17
Zelenskyy discusses details of Ukraine-Russia talks with Türkiye's president
Ukraine completes ratification of minerals deal with US
Trump: Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important
Russian UAV attacks car carrying power engineers in Sumy Oblast, one killed – photos, video
Polish foreign minister revokes consent for Russian consulate in Krakow
All News
Türkiye
Zelenskyy to go to Türkiye even without Russia agreeing to ceasefire – Axios
Zelenskyy: I will be in Türkiye on 15 May and Ukraine will respond symmetrically to Russian actions from 12 May
Trump urges Ukraine to accept Putin's proposal for talks in Türkiye without ceasefire
RECENT NEWS
22:54
European Defence Commissioner: "An attack on an EU and NATO member is a very real threat"
21:22
Zelenskyy: Russian attacks continue, Moscow remains silent on proposed meeting
20:43
Former Russian commander in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin reported to be working in Algeria
20:36
UN aviation agency recognises Russia's responsibility for shooting down flight MH17
20:23
Ukrainian Parliament to consider draft law amending Budget Code to implement minerals deal with US
20:08
Zelenskyy discusses details of Ukraine-Russia talks with Türkiye's president
19:32
Taiwan to provide US$2m for mine clearance in Ukraine
19:29
Top European diplomats: Russia must show serious intent to make progress without delay
19:22
Ukraine completes ratification of minerals deal with US
18:59
Zelenskyy: All of us in Ukraine want Trump to attend talks in Türkiye
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: