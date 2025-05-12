Zelenskyy discusses details of Ukraine-Russia talks with Türkiye's president

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on 12 May about the upcoming meeting with Russia in Istanbul.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); Directorate of Communications of the President of Türkiye

"I spoke with the President of Türkiye Erdoğan to discuss key details of the meeting in Türkiye, which could help bring an end to the war. I am grateful for his support and readiness to facilitate diplomacy at the highest level. We share a common view on the need for a ceasefire," Zelenskyy said.

Details: Zelenskyy added that the partners must ensure the monitoring of the ceasefire, and that he and Erdoğan had agreed to continue working together for the sake of peace.

Meanwhile, the Turkish President's Communications Directorate said that Erdoğan had called the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine "extremely important".

The Turkish leader also stressed the need for a comprehensive ceasefire so that peace talks can begin, adding that "we must not lose the open window of opportunity".

Background:

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said in a statement on 11 May that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May, but made no mention of the 30-day ceasefire.

On 11 May, US President Donald Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia's proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin's refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Zelenskyy has said he is ready to talk to the Russian leader in person on Thursday in Istanbul.

On Monday, Trump said he believes the upcoming talks between Russia and Ukraine could be productive and suggested he could fly there if it would be useful.

Zelenskyy tweeted that it is important for Ukraine for Trump to be there at the meeting.

