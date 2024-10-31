All Sections
Zelenskyy on global reaction to North Korean military in Russia: It's a zero

Ulyana Krychkovska, Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 31 October 2024, 18:10
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Screenshot from an interview with TV channel KBS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is testing the world's response to the presence of North Korean military forces in Kursk Oblast, observing that, so far, the reaction has amounted to "zero".

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with South Korean TV channel KBS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president stressed that the North Korean military had already been deployed to Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces are conducting a military operation. He noted that "they have not yet participated in combat, but they will" and believes this involvement is a matter of "days, not months".

Zelenskyy believes that by involving North Korean forces in the war, Putin is gauging the world's response, and if there is none, the presence of foreign troops supporting Russia is likely to grow.

"With the North Korean contingent, Putin is testing the reaction of the West, NATO countries and South Korea. And I believe that after all these reactions, Putin will increase the contingent," he stressed.

The president also described the current reaction to the involvement of the DPRK military as "zero".

"It's nothing, it's zero," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed that North Korean troops who had arrived in Russia for training had begun to move towards Kursk Oblast, with some of them already present there.
  • The latest US estimate is that North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia for training and combat operations against Ukraine.
  • CNN sources believe that some of the North Korean military may already be in Ukraine.
  • Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin is convinced that even the involvement of North Korean troops will not help Putin in his war against Ukraine.

