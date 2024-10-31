All Sections
Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 31 October 2024, 21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
Lloyd Austin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has stated that the United States is preparing an additional military aid package for Ukraine, with details expected to be disclosed soon.

Source: European Pravda, referencing Austin’s comments during a press conference alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their South Korean counterparts

Details: Austin addressed the presence of North Korean troops in Russia, which he described as evidence of Putin’s desperation and intention to continue his aggressive war against Ukraine.

Quote: "So at the direction of the President [Biden ed.], the United States will continue to surge security assistance to Ukraine, and so will our allies and partners in the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.  That includes artillery and air defence, armoured vehicles, munitions and other crucial capabilities. The United States will announce additional security assistance for Ukraine in the coming days."

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

