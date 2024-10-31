Zelenskyy: If partners reveal classified details about Ukraine's military needs, it shows they don't want to give anything

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the disclosure of Ukraine's request for missiles, which is contained in the classified annexe to the Victory Plan, without actually providing this aid demonstrates the allies' uncertainty and intents to postpone the decision.

Source: Zelenskyy during a conversation with the leaders of territorial communities and districts of Transcarpathia (westernmost Ukraine), writes Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Any plan is strong when it is supported. If you want to publicly disclose some details of classified clauses that are in the plan, relating, for example, to missiles that we asked our partners for, then first say that you are providing them, and then tell everyone what is in the annex. Because when one of the partners first says what is in the annex, it shows that they don't really want to give anything, thus postponing the decision."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that the partners began to communicate certain opinions in relation to Ukraine’s Victory Plan abroad.

"To be honest, I can’t say I support this," he said.

Background:

On 30 October, Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine requested long-range weapons, namely long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, as part of its Victory Plan. However, this was supposed to be a confidential discussion between Ukraine and the White House.

American journalists reported that, as part of the undisclosed details of his Victory Plan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly requested Washington to supply long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Last week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the White House’s stance on allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes deep into Russian territory had not changed, although discussions are ongoing.

