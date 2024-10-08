All Sections
Growing ties between Iran and Russia will destabilise situation in world – US State Department

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 8 October 2024, 10:18
Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesman. Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State has stated that growing ties between Iran and Russia are destabilising the situation not only in the Middle East but also around the world.

Source: Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesman, reports European Pravda 

Details: The US State Department spokesman's statement came in response to a journalist's question regarding whether the United States is concerned about Russia's possible involvement in the war in the Middle East as an ally of Iran.

Quote from Matthew Miller: "So certainly we see the deepening ties between Iran and Russia as something that’s incredibly destabilising for the region. It’s incredibly destabilising for the world, and that applies to the Middle East. It applies to everywhere that Iran and Russia operate."

Background: 

  • The United States officially confirmed in September 2024 that Iran had supplied ballistic missiles to Russia, which was evidence of further deepening military relations between the countries.
  • The UK and the US have already announced sanctions packages against Iran and Russia. Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, submitted a proposal for sanctions to member states for Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. 
  • European Council President Charles Michel met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York on 23 September and tried to put pressure on him to supply missiles to Russia for the war against Ukraine.  

IranRussiaNear East
