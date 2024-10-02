Kyiv condemns Iran's attack on Israel and calls on partners to defend Ukraine's skies just as resolutely

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has strongly condemned the large-scale Iranian missile attack against Israel on the evening of 1 October 2024 and called on the parties to the Middle East conflict confrontation to prevent the conflict from escalating into a large-scale war.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "Peaceful people should never be the target of deadly assaults. We once again call on all parties involved in the Middle East standoff to prevent any further escalation of the conflict into a large-scale war, the consequences of which will be catastrophic not only for the people in the region, but also for the entire world.

Ukraine, which has been resisting unprovoked armed aggression for over two and a half years, opposes not only the aggressor state of Russia but also its accomplices, particularly Iran, which supplies the Russian regime with weapons for use in the war against our country. We condemn the actions of the Iranian regime, which are destabilising two regions simultaneously: Europe and the Middle East.

We support the swift response of Israel's allies and partners, who have taken preventive measures to minimise the negative impacts of these missile attacks by Iran on Israeli territory. We call on Ukraine's allies to defend Ukrainian airspace with the same determination and without hesitation from Russian missile and drone attacks, recognising that human life is equally precious in any part of the world."

Details: The diplomats stressed the importance of strict adherence by all states of the world to the norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine notes that the speedy stabilisation of the security situation in the Middle East is an important condition for preventing further regional destabilisation.

Background:

On 1 October, Iran fired 180 ballistic missiles on Israel.

The US Department of Defense called Iran's missile attack on Israel twice as large as the previous one and did not rule out the possibility of a new strike.

The Pentagon chief called Iran's attack on Israel an "outrageous act of aggression".

The US also confirmed that it had intercepted several missiles fired by Iran on Israel and said it would remain in close contact with Israel.

