Russia and Iran expand economic and financial cooperation – ISW

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Iran's capital Tehran on 30 September to meet with various Iranian officials and emphasise the importance of Russian-Iranian economic cooperation.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: On 29 September, Mishustin met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and expressed his expectation that Russia and Iran would sign the long-awaited comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement during the upcoming BRICS summit which will take place in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, from 22 to 24 October.

Advertisement:

Mishustin also held talks with Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref, discussing potential Russian investments in various sectors in Iran. Additionally, he had a meeting with Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali noted that Mishustin's visit to Iran will focus on strengthening trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Both Russian and Iranian officials likely see expanded economic and financial cooperation as essential to deepening overall Russo-Iranian relations.

Advertisement:

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 30 September:

The Russian government plans to spend 17 trillion roubles (US$183 billion) on national security and defence in 2025 – about 41 percent of its annual expenditures. The Russian budget will continue to support various social programmes, including the Kremlin's pronatalist programmes, but a continued focus on defence spending is likely affecting the effectiveness and sustainability of these programmes.

about 41 percent of its annual expenditures. The Russian budget will continue to support various social programmes, including the Kremlin's pronatalist programmes, but a continued focus on defence spending is likely affecting the effectiveness and sustainability of these programmes. Russian leader Vladimir Putin promoted presidential aide and close personal ally Alexei Dyumin to the Russian Security Council alongside three other officials.

The Kremlin continues to use state and regional awards to co-opt previously critical milbloggers as part of wider efforts to gain control over the information space.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Tehran on 30 September to meet with various Iranian officials and highlight Russo-Iranian economic cooperation.

Russian forces recently advanced in Glushkvosky district, Kursk Oblast, and Ukrainian and Russian forces recently advanced within the Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast.

Russian forces recently advanced near the settlements of Svatove, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and the city of Donetsk.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed on 30 September the decree on Russia’s usual semi-annual autumn conscription for 133,000 draftees.

Support UP or become our patron!