Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 9 October 2024, 00:51
Sabrina Singh. Photo: Getty Images

The Pentagon is deciding whether to postpone the Ramstein meeting in Germany scheduled for Saturday, 12 October, due to Hurricane Milton and US President Joe Biden's change of plans. 

Source: Voice of America, citing a statement by Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh during a briefing 

Quote: "Due to Hurricane Milton, President Biden is no longer travelling to Ramstein to participate in the Ukraine Defence Contact Group. We are still working through what that means for the Secretary's schedule."

Details: When asked whether the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting would be postponed to coincide with the NATO Defence Ministers meeting on 17-18 October, the Pentagon said it had not yet made a final decision. 

"We are just figuring it out right now. So, when there are more updates to provide, I certainly will. But you know, the president just pulled down his trip just this morning. So, again, we are working through those details. When we have more, we’ll provide it," the spokeswoman said. 

Background

  • Earlier, it was reported that US President Joe Biden had postponed a trip to Germany in connection with Hurricane Milton, which is expected to hit Florida soon.
  • It was believed that Biden would attend the Ukraine Defenсe Contact Group (Ramstein format) meeting on 12 October, which will be held at leader level in person for the first time.
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to present his Victory Plan to the allied states at the meeting.

Ramstein
