Russians attack Mykolaiv with drones, killing 5 people – video, photos
Fires have broken out in residential buildings as a result of a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuries to one woman.
Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych; State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: Kim reported that there had been fires in residential buildings in the city and added that all emergency services had arrived at the scene.
Sienkevych noted that the Russians once again attacked Mykolaiv with drones.
Quote from Sienkevych: "There is damage in residential areas."
Details: Local media reported explosions in Mykolaiv both before and after the officials’ statements.
The all-clear was given in Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv Oblast at 02:51.
Kim reported after 04:00 that two people had been killed as a result of the Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv.
Quote from Kim: "Mykolaiv. Unfortunately, two people have been killed...
A 45-year-old woman has been injured and hospitalised."
Details: Later, Kim reported that the death toll had risen to four.
As of 06:30, five deaths were confirmed.
Updated at 08:00: The National Police of Ukraine specified that four residents of a house (three women and a man) and a resident of an apartment building had been killed in the attack.
Kim reported in the morning that the Russians attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed-131/136 drones.
Fires broke out in both a high-rise building and a house as a result of the attack, which were quickly extinguished.
"One house was destroyed, and several others were damaged, including a high-rise building. Two cars were destroyed. The blast wave damaged apartments, four shops and caused a rupture in the heating network. There are also power outages and disruptions in gas and heating supply," Kim reported.
