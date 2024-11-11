Russians attack Mykolaiv with drones, killing 5 people – video, photos

Photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Fires have broken out in residential buildings as a result of a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuries to one woman.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Kim reported that there had been fires in residential buildings in the city and added that all emergency services had arrived at the scene.

Advertisement:

Sienkevych noted that the Russians once again attacked Mykolaiv with drones.

Quote from Sienkevych: "There is damage in residential areas."

Details: Local media reported explosions in Mykolaiv both before and after the officials’ statements.

Advertisement:

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

The all-clear was given in Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv Oblast at 02:51.

Kim reported after 04:00 that two people had been killed as a result of the Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Quote from Kim: "Mykolaiv. Unfortunately, two people have been killed...

A 45-year-old woman has been injured and hospitalised."

Details: Later, Kim reported that the death toll had risen to four.

As of 06:30, five deaths were confirmed.

Updated at 08:00: The National Police of Ukraine specified that four residents of a house (three women and a man) and a resident of an apartment building had been killed in the attack.

Kim reported in the morning that the Russians attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed-131/136 drones.

Fires broke out in both a high-rise building and a house as a result of the attack, which were quickly extinguished.

"One house was destroyed, and several others were damaged, including a high-rise building. Two cars were destroyed. The blast wave damaged apartments, four shops and caused a rupture in the heating network. There are also power outages and disruptions in gas and heating supply," Kim reported.

Support UP or become our patron!