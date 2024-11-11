Kurakhove Reservoir dam destroyed amid surrounding hostilities

The village of Stari Terny on the map. Source: DeepState Map

The dam at the Kurakhove Reservoir in Donetsk Oblast has been destroyed, causing water to flow into the Vovcha River nearby.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the city of Kurakhove; Novyny Donbasu (Donbas News), citing sources in emergency services; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The dam had been destroyed in the village of Stari Terny, leading to a significant increase in the water level of the Vovcha River which runs alongside the villages west of Kurakhove.

"The water level in the Vovcha River has risen by one metre so far. Our data shows that no flooding has been recorded in the villages along the river, namely Bohatyr, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Konstantynopol," Novyny Donbasu reported.

Filashkin later reported that the dam had been damaged by the Russians.

Quote from Filashkin: "This strike potentially threatens the residents of settlements on the Vovcha River, both in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. As of 16:00, the water level in the river within the Velykna Novosilka hromada has risen by 1.2 metres. No flooding has been reported so far." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background:

Russian troops are intensifying their assaults on Ukrainian military positions in Kurakhove in order to encircle the city.

On 12 October, the 46th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine which has been defending this area and Ukrainska Pravda’s source on the Kurakhove front reported that the Russian army came close to Kurakhove and even attempted occasional incursions with military equipment.

However, the city is entirely under the control of Ukraine's defence forces, in particular the 46th Airborne Brigade.

