Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Ukraine’s air defence was responding to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 11-12 November.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that drones were detected in the oblast's airspace.

Quote: "Air defence is responding to the airborne assets.

Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given. Take care of your own safety."

Updated: At 03:48, the Air Force reported that air defence was responding in the oblast again.

Background: On the evening of 11 November, the Russians launched attack drones against Ukraine from several directions.

