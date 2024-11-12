All Sections
Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 12 November 2024, 00:10
Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence was responding to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 11-12 November.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that drones were detected in the oblast's airspace.

Quote: "Air defence is responding to the airborne assets. 

Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given. Take care of your own safety."

Updated: At 03:48, the Air Force reported that air defence was responding in the oblast again.

Background: On the evening of 11 November, the Russians launched attack drones against Ukraine from several directions.

Kyiv Oblastdronesair defencewar
