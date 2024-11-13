All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force downs two Russian cruise missiles, two ballistic missiles and 37 drones overnight

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 13 November 2024, 10:14
Statistics of downed Russian targets on the night of 12-13 November. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

The Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine on the night of 12-13 November, firing cruise and ballistic missiles and almost 100 Shahed attack drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force 

Quote: "In total, the Air Force's air surveillance troops detected 96 air attack assets (excluding aerial bombs):

  • two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from Russia’s Kursk Oblast to attack Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast;
  • two Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea in Russia;
  • two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast;
  • 90 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Oryol.

As of 10:00, it was confirmed that two Kh-101 cruise missiles, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 37 enemy UAVs had been downed in Kyiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad oblasts."

Details: It was reported that 47 Russian drones disappeared from radar in different regions of Ukraine, and two UAVs left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Belarus and Russia.

The Air Force also reported that two drones were still in the air.

Background: Kyiv authorities reported that the Russians launched a missile and drone attack on the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 12 November and on the morning of 13 November, which resulted in one person sustaining injuries and a warehouse catching fire.

