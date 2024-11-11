EU chief diplomat Borrell shows his morning in bomb shelter in Kyiv

Josep Borrell in a bomb shelter. Photo: Borrell on X (Twitter)

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has been forced to spend the early morning of Monday, 11 November in a bomb shelter because an air-raid warning has been issued in Kyiv.

Source: Borrell on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell also posted a photo showing himself in the shelter.

Quote: "Starting my day in Kyiv in the shelter, as Russia unleashes another missile attack.

This is the daily reality for the Ukrainian people since Russia‘s full-scale invasion."

Background:

Borrell arrived in Kyiv on a visit on Saturday, 9 November.

The media reported that Borrell had arrived in Kyiv to reassure Ukraine of Europe’s support. This is the first visit by a high-ranking Brussels official following Donald Trump’s election victory.

