Russians attack Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast with missiles and UAVs: person injured by drone wreckage, warehouse on fire – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 13 November 2024, 09:26
Russians attack Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast with missiles and UAVs: person injured by drone wreckage, warehouse on fire – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone strike on the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast during the night of 12 November and the morning of 13 November. One person has been injured in one of the settlements and a warehouse caught fire. Ukraine’s air defence forces have destroyed several missiles and up to a dozen drones.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "The Russian Armed Forces launched a combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv. This is the first such attack in the last 73 days. The enemy likely used air-launched cruise missiles, KN-23/KN-24/Iskander-M ballistic missiles and Shahed/Geranium/Gerbera/Parody drones.

The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

An air-raid warning was issued in the capital at 06:30 due to the threat of UAVs from the east. At that time, cruise missiles were already heading toward Kyiv Oblast. As the missiles entered Kyiv’s airspace, the enemy simultaneously launched a ballistic strike on the capital."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: According to Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, the Russian attack ended with drones. The Russians had been attacking Kyiv for two hours.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of the combat efforts, Ukrainian forces destroyed several cruise missiles, several ballistic missiles and up to a dozen drones.

The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"No information about damage or casualties in Kyiv has been reported as of now," Popko added.

Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that a person was injured in one of the settlements as a result of falling wreckage from downed Russian targets. The 48-year-old man sustained abrasions on his head. He is in a moderate condition

A warehouse building caught fire after being hit with falling wreckage. The fire was contained.

