Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 13 November 2024, 07:22
Air defence systems. Stock photo: German embassy in Kyiv

Ukraine’s air defence has been responding in the city of Kyiv and an air-raid warning has been issued due to the threat of missile and drone strikes on the morning of 13 November.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko

Quote from Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration: "An air-raid warning! Air defence is responding in the capital. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Quote from Klitschko: "Explosions in the city. Air defence is responding. Stay in shelters!"

Details: It is reported that emergency power outages may be implemented in Kyiv due to the threat of a missile strike.

Background: Russia scrambled up to six Tu-95MS bombers from Olenegorsk on the night of 12-13 November. The first cruise missiles entered Ukrainian airspace at around 07:00.

Kyivair defenceair-raid warning
