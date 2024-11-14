Mike Tyson describes Ukrainian boxer Usyk as world's best heavyweight

Boxing legend and former world champion Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) believes that Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) is the best heavyweight boxer in the world at the moment.

Quote: "Usyk is the best heavyweight in the world at the moment. But I’m going for Fury to beat him. Why? Because I’m a fan. Because his father gave him my name. I’m not abandoning him now."

The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and the UK professional boxer Tyson Fury will take place on 21 December in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

In the first fight, which took place on 18 May this year in Riyadh, the Ukrainian defeated the Briton by a split decision: Usyk 115-112, Fury 114-113, Usyk 114-113.

The status of the undisputed world champion will not be at stake in the rematch, as Usyk vacated the IBF title to give it to the winner in the fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, which the latter won by a knockout.

