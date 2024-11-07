Ukrainian Illia Kovtun wins gymnastics competition in Switzerland
Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun has won the Memorial Arturo Gander gymnastics competition in Balerna, Switzerland.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company, with reference to the Memorial Arturo Gander website
Details: The competition was held in the all-around format. Men had to perform exercises in four disciplines of their choice.
Kovtun competed in the floor exercise (14.450), pommel horse (12.650), vault (14.500) and parallel bars (15.500).
He scored a total of 57.100 points, winning the overall competition. Canadian Felix Dolci took second place with 55.850 and Brazil’s Caio Souza came third, scoring 55.400.
Background: Illia Kovtun also won silver in the parallel bars at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
