Biden condemns Beijing's support for Russia's defence industrial base at meeting with China's leader

At a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Lima, Peru, on 16 November, US President Joe Biden condemned the deployment of thousands of North Korean troops in Russia and expressed deep concern over China's continued support for Russia's defence industrial base.

Source: The White House

Details: Biden condemned the deployment of thousands of North Korean troops in Russia, a perilous escalation of Russia's illegal war against Ukraine, which has severe ramifications for stability and security in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

He expressed deep concern about China's continued support for Russia's defence industrial base.

