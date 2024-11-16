US to intensify efforts to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine – State Department

The United States will continue its efforts to bring to justice those responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other atrocities in Russia's war against Ukrainians.

Source: Monica Jacobsen, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, cited by Ukrinform

Quote from Jacobsen: "The United States is and will remain a friend of Ukraine under all administrations."

Advertisement:

Details: Jacobsen emphasised that the United States has consistently advocated for holding accountable all those responsible for atrocities, war crimes, and human rights violations in the war against Ukraine.

She said that the US had supported efforts to document these crimes and pressed relevant authorities to ensure those responsible are brought to justice; she also noted that the US would continue these efforts.

Jacobsen stressed that the United States was working closely with the Ukrainian government in this area and was helping to bring these issues to the forefront of discussions at the UN Human Rights Council, the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

Advertisement:

One of the priorities of this work is bringing back deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children to their homes. Jacobsen said that the United States has classified these actions by the Russian regime as crimes against humanity—a grave accusation.

She said that the fact that the US used such serious definitions demonstrated that the US was committed to ensuring accountability, justice, and legal protection.

In this context, Jacobsen emphasised that the American side was working directly with Ukraine, international organisations, and civil society to expedite the homecoming of Ukrainian children.

Jacobsen also reiterated that, for this purpose, US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya recently visited Montreal. There, she worked with Ukraine and other partners to explore ways of cooperation on this issue, as well as methods to ensure justice for those in Russia responsible for crimes and abuses.

Support UP or become our patron!