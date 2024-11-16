All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US to intensify efforts to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine – State Department

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 16 November 2024, 06:58
US to intensify efforts to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine – State Department
US Department of State. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States will continue its efforts to bring to justice those responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other atrocities in Russia's war against Ukrainians.  

Source: Monica Jacobsen, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, cited by Ukrinform  

Quote from Jacobsen: "The United States is and will remain a friend of Ukraine under all administrations."  

Advertisement:

Details: Jacobsen emphasised that the United States has consistently advocated for holding accountable all those responsible for atrocities, war crimes, and human rights violations in the war against Ukraine.  

She said that the US had supported efforts to document these crimes and pressed relevant authorities to ensure those responsible are brought to justice; she also noted that the US would continue these efforts.  

Jacobsen stressed that the United States was working closely with the Ukrainian government in this area and was helping to bring these issues to the forefront of discussions at the UN Human Rights Council, the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.  

Advertisement:

One of the priorities of this work is bringing back deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children to their homes. Jacobsen said that the United States has classified these actions by the Russian regime as crimes against humanity—a grave accusation.  

She said that the fact that the US used such serious definitions demonstrated that the US was committed to ensuring accountability, justice, and legal protection.  

In this context, Jacobsen emphasised that the American side was working directly with Ukraine, international organisations, and civil society to expedite the homecoming of Ukrainian children.  

Jacobsen also reiterated that, for this purpose, US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya recently visited Montreal. There, she worked with Ukraine and other partners to explore ways of cooperation on this issue, as well as methods to ensure justice for those in Russia responsible for crimes and abuses.  

Support UP or become our patron!

USARussiawar crimeswar
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
USA
US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma arrives in Kyiv – photo
US to provide Ukraine with US$7.1bn in military aid before Biden's term ends – Pentagon
US Department of State lowers risk level for travelling in 9 Ukrainian oblasts
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: