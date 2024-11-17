Trudeau supports Scholz's conversation with Putin

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has backed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to speak directly with Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin on Friday, saying that ending the war would require some engagement with the Russian leader.

Source: Bloomberg; European Pravda

Details: When asked about Scholz's call, Trudeau said it was good to have an open line of communication with Putin.

"We all understand how important it is to see an end to the violence in Ukraine, to see an end to conflicts around the world," Trudeau said in Peru, where he was attending the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

"That requires a level of engagement with counterparts who in many cases we disagree with," he added.

Trudeau swiftly emphasised that Canada and its allies remain deeply engaged with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "It’s a good thing that there are conversations around this, but the level of trust that I have for Vladimir Putin is probably at an all-time low right now," he said.

The PM highlighted Canada’s commitment to Ukraine’s victory, expressing a desire for the war to end as swiftly as possible. "There are perhaps windows in which that might be able to happen in the coming months," he said without elaborating.

However, he said, ending the war on Ukraine's terms will require US support with the arrival of the Donald Trump administration.

"Let’s also be very blunt: all the allies in the world would not be able to replace a complete withdrawal from supporting Ukraine by the United States," Trudeau noted.

Background:

On the afternoon of 15 November, it was reported that Scholz had spoken to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the first time in two years. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled the call a "Pandora's box".

Jürgen Hardt, a member of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), believes that Putin will see Scholz's move as "a sign of weakness, not strength".

At the same time, Matthias Miersch, Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), spoke in defence of the chancellor's decision.

