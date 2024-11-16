All Sections
German opposition criticises Scholz for "showing weakness" towards Putin

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 16 November 2024, 13:46
German opposition criticises Scholz for showing weakness towards Putin
Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

Jürgen Hardt, a member of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) opposition bloc in Germany, has criticised Chancellor Olaf Scholz for calling Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Tagesschau, citing Hardt, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Hardt believes that Putin will perceive Scholz’s move "as a sign of weakness, not strength".  

He accused the chancellor of enabling Putin to achieve a "propaganda victory".  

Hardt said that Scholz seemingly "did not present any new concrete proposals or even issue, so to speak, an ultimatum".  

However, Putin "only responds to signals of strength", such as the threat of significantly increasing military aid to Ukraine, the CDU/CSU representative emphasised.  

He suggested that Scholz’s primary goal is "to signal domestically within Germany that he is the one advocating for negotiations and dialogue," he added.

Background:

  • On 15 November, it was revealed that Olaf Scholz had spoken with the Kremlin leader for the first time in two years.  
  • Media reports indicate that the call was initiated by Scholz, with weeks of preparation carried out in close coordination with G7 countries.  
  • Commenting on the conversation, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that it does not aid the pursuit of peace and merely gives the Russian president hope for a reduction in isolation. 
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Scholz’s call with Putin as a "Pandora’s box".

