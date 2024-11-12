"We have a common enemy", Navalnaya says after her speech is disrupted by Ukrainian activists in Lisbon

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has urged Ukrainians "not to invent enemies" after activists played an air-raid warning signal as she was making a speech in Lisbon.

Source: European Pravda, citing Navalnaya on Telegram

Details: Navalnaya expressed surprise when "a group of Ukrainian participants at Web Summit" asked her if she supported the war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Seriously? You’re asking me that?.. I am fighting against Putin's regime and against the war. I believe these things are interconnected," she posted, referencing her late husband’s anti-Putin and anti-war stance.

Navalnaya also pointed out that "we [meaning both Navalnaya and Ukrainians – ed.] have the same enemy".

"And Ukrainians should not invent an enemy in the person of the Russian opposition," she concluded.

Advertisement:

Background:

As reported by European Pravda, during the Web Summit 2024 conference in Lisbon, Ukrainian activists turned on the sound of an air-raid warning and chanted "Stop Russia" during a speech by Yulia Navalnaya. The organisers had invited her to the conference as a "powerful voice for democracy and human rights".

Yulia Navalnaya announced her political ambitions in Russia following her husband's death in a Russian penal colony earlier this year and has since engaged in meetings with foreign leaders.

Support UP or become our patron!