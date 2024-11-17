All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy on permission to strike Russia: The missiles will speak for themselves

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 November 2024, 22:33
Zelenskyy on permission to strike Russia: The missiles will speak for themselves
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: AFP via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on media reports that the US, the UK and France have granted permission to use long-range missiles against Russian territory, saying that "the missiles will speak for themselves".

Source: Zeleskyy's evening address

Quote: "The plan to strengthen Ukraine is the Victory Plan which I presented to our partners. One of its key points is long-range capabilities for our army. 

Advertisement:

Today, there’s a lot of talk in the media about us receiving permission for respective actions. But strikes are not carried out with words. These things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves. Definitely."

Background:

  • Earlier, The New York Times reported that US President Joe Biden had for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory. The newspaper’s sources said that initially, these weapons are likely to be used against Russian and North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast.
  • According to Reuters, Ukraine plans to carry out strikes on Russian territory using US long-range missiles in the coming days.
  • French outlet Le Figaro reported that France and the UK, following the US, have granted Ukraine permission to use their long-range SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on Russian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyymissile strikeRussiaUSA
Advertisement:

Explosion occurs near port in occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

Russia praises new Oreshnik ballistic missile, but experts doubt its innovation – ISW

US intelligence declassifies data on Putin-ordered assassinations of opponents – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy on cancellation of Ukrainian Parliament meeting due to danger of Russian attack: this is not a day off

​​Russians execute five captured Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy acknowledges personnel crisis in government
Ukrainian F-16 pilots shoot down nearly 10 air targets during Russian attack on 17 November – video
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 120 missiles and 90 drones on Ukraine in latest attack
RECENT NEWS
10:59
Russia's FSB holds editor-in-chief of Crimean Tatar children's magazine for 36 hours in Crimea
10:11
Moldovan energy minister comments on upcoming visit to Russia for talks with energy giant Gazprom
08:43
Explosion occurs near port in occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
08:22
Russians attack residential areas in Kherson Oblast, injuring 5 people
08:00
Russia loses more than 1,400 troops and 20 tanks over past 24 hours
07:45
Russians struck Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast: person killed and another injured – photo
06:25
Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters
05:47
Russian troops advance near five settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
04:18
Russia praises new Oreshnik ballistic missile, but experts doubt its innovation – ISW
01:50
Sweden to finance Ukrainian long-range drones production based on "Danish model"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: