Zelenskyy on permission to strike Russia: The missiles will speak for themselves

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on media reports that the US, the UK and France have granted permission to use long-range missiles against Russian territory, saying that "the missiles will speak for themselves".

Source: Zeleskyy's evening address

Quote: "The plan to strengthen Ukraine is the Victory Plan which I presented to our partners. One of its key points is long-range capabilities for our army.

Today, there’s a lot of talk in the media about us receiving permission for respective actions. But strikes are not carried out with words. These things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves. Definitely."

Background:

Earlier, The New York Times reported that US President Joe Biden had for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory. The newspaper’s sources said that initially, these weapons are likely to be used against Russian and North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast.

According to Reuters, Ukraine plans to carry out strikes on Russian territory using US long-range missiles in the coming days.

French outlet Le Figaro reported that France and the UK, following the US, have granted Ukraine permission to use their long-range SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on Russian territory.

