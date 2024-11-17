All Sections
Ukraine to use ATACMS against Russia in coming days – Reuters

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 November 2024, 20:57
Ukraine to use ATACMS against Russia in coming days – Reuters
Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine intends to strike Russian territory using US-provided long-range missiles in the coming days.

Source: Reuters

Details: The agency, citing three sources, confirms that the administration of US President Joe Biden will permit Ukraine to utilise US-supplied weapons to strike deep into Russian territory.

Quote: "Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, the sources said, without revealing details due to operational security concerns." 

The sources indicated that the initial strikes are likely to be conducted with ATACMS missiles, which have a range of up to 306 kilometres.

The White House has declined to comment.

The article writes that while some U.S. officials have expressed scepticism that allowing long-range strikes will change the war's overall trajectory, the decision could help Ukraine at a moment when Russian forces are making gains and possibly put Kyiv in a better negotiating position when and if ceasefire talks happen.

However, Reuters notes that it remains unclear whether newly elected President Donald Trump will overturn Biden’s decision once he assumes office.

Background

  • US President Joe Biden has, for the first time, authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.
  • The publication's sources state that the missiles will likely first target Russian and North Korean troops so as to protect Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

