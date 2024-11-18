Kremlin says US decision on ATACMS strikes "escalates tensions"

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the US decision to allow Ukraine to fire long-range missiles at Russian territory, has said that this was "escalating tensions".

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Peskov: "You know, while there are news articles in the Western media, it is obvious that the administration in Washington that is already on their way out intends to take steps, in fact, they have talked about it, in order to continue to add fuel to the fire and continue to escalate tensions around this conflict."

Details: Earlier, the media, citing unnamed representatives of the US administration, reported that US President Joe Biden had authorised Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike Russian territory.

The sources said that the first strikes deep into Russian territory are likely to be carried out using ATACMS missiles.

Background:

The NYT reported that current US President Joe Biden had supposedly given Ukraine authorisation to use long-range US weapons in Russia for the first time.

As is known, the US refusal was one of the reasons why German Chancellor Scholz justified his reluctance to provide Ukraine with German-made Taurus cruise missiles.

The White House also had to give explanations about the reasons why it did not approve of long-range strikes against Russia.

