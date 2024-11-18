All Sections
Kremlin says US decision on ATACMS strikes "escalates tensions"

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 18 November 2024, 11:59
Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov. Photo: RIA Novosti

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the US decision to allow Ukraine to fire long-range missiles at Russian territory, has said that this was "escalating tensions".

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Peskov: "You know, while there are news articles in the Western media, it is obvious that the administration in Washington that is already on their way out intends to take steps, in fact, they have talked about it, in order to continue to add fuel to the fire and continue to escalate tensions around this conflict."

Details: Earlier, the media, citing unnamed representatives of the US administration, reported that US President Joe Biden had authorised Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike Russian territory.

The sources said that the first strikes deep into Russian territory are likely to be carried out using ATACMS missiles.

Background: 

