All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Hungarian Foreign Minister criticises US approval for strikes on Russian territory

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 18 November 2024, 14:39
Hungarian Foreign Minister criticises US approval for strikes on Russian territory
Péter Szijjártó. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has criticised the US decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike Russian territory.

Source: European Pravda, citing Szijjártó on Facebook

Szijjártó criticised the US decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "The pro-war mainstream has launched its last, desperate attack on the new reality. These forces seem to have no qualms about the worst-case scenario: escalating the war in Ukraine to a global scale," Szijjártó said. 

He also believes that the results of the US elections, in which Republican Donald Trump won, are creating a new political reality. 

"This new reality is based on the will of the people, as expressed in the elections. They chose to support pro-peace, patriotic forces. Pro-war politicians, who were removed from power in Washington and Brussels, refuse to heed the will of the people," he stated. 

Advertisement:

Additionally, he commented on the first meeting of EU foreign ministers after Trump's victory, taking place on 18 November, saying, "This will be a tough battle, as Brussels must also stop the escalation".

Background:

  • The New York Times, citing US officials, reported that US President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.
  • US news website Axios noted that the decision had been made in response to the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

HungaryUkrainewarUSA
Advertisement:

​​Russians execute five captured Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast

Merkel does not accept criticism and believes she is being made "scapegoat" for war in Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence head explains features of Russian experimental missile that struck Dnipro

Ukraine's government wants to increase payment to families of non-regular defenders who were killed in first month of full-scale invasion

Ukraine will receive US$4.8 billion from World Bank – Ukraine's PM

NATO-Ukraine Council to convene for urgent meeting due to Russian attack on Dnipro with Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile

All News
Hungary
Orbán's advisor says Trump must call Putin to accelerate ending war in Ukraine
Zelenskyy's speech not shown in official broadcast of Budapest summit
Zelenskyy arrives in Budapest
RECENT NEWS
19:46
"The West is preparing Ukraine for negotiations rather than victory." An interview with Jerzy Pomianowski
19:20
Zelenskyy on cancellation of Ukrainian Parliament meeting due to danger of Russian attack: this is not a day off
19:07
UK prime minister responds to Russian ambassador: We are not at war with Russia – BBC
19:02
Putin boasts of Oreshnik missile launch after attack on Ukraine and claims "tests" will continue
18:51
Editor of Crimean Tatar children's magazine Ediye Muslimova abducted in Crimea – photo
18:36
Russian strike with Oreshnik missile is political signal – Estonian Defence Ministry
18:08
Air-raid warning in effect for over 10 hours in Kyiv Oblast
17:59
Alternative to Geneva Conventions created in Ukraine
17:58
Russian night drone attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 64 UAVs out of 114, 4 sill in air
17:55
Power equipment donates to Kharkiv and Odesa by Japan significantly supports critical infrastructure – Ukrainian Energy Ministry
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: