Hungarian Foreign Minister criticises US approval for strikes on Russian territory

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has criticised the US decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike Russian territory.

Quote: "The pro-war mainstream has launched its last, desperate attack on the new reality. These forces seem to have no qualms about the worst-case scenario: escalating the war in Ukraine to a global scale," Szijjártó said.

He also believes that the results of the US elections, in which Republican Donald Trump won, are creating a new political reality.

"This new reality is based on the will of the people, as expressed in the elections. They chose to support pro-peace, patriotic forces. Pro-war politicians, who were removed from power in Washington and Brussels, refuse to heed the will of the people," he stated.

Additionally, he commented on the first meeting of EU foreign ministers after Trump's victory, taking place on 18 November, saying, "This will be a tough battle, as Brussels must also stop the escalation".

Background:

The New York Times, citing US officials, reported that US President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.

US news website Axios noted that the decision had been made in response to the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine.

