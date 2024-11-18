All Sections
Polish president criticises Scholz for calling Putin

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 18 November 2024, 16:22
Polish president criticises Scholz for calling Putin
Polish President Andrzej Duda. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda has condemned German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his decision to hold a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, describing it as a mistake.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Polish President's Chancellery on X (Twitter)

Details: Duda expressed doubt that the German chancellor's conversation with Putin had been agreed upon with the allies.

He also criticised the fact that "one of the leaders of a European country with a strong economy is negotiating with the aggressor"’ while Russia continues to brutally attack Ukraine.

"I believe that this [conversation with Putin – ed.] is a mistake," the Polish president said.

Background:

