Polish president criticises Scholz for calling Putin

Polish President Andrzej Duda has condemned German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his decision to hold a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, describing it as a mistake.

Details: Duda expressed doubt that the German chancellor's conversation with Putin had been agreed upon with the allies.

He also criticised the fact that "one of the leaders of a European country with a strong economy is negotiating with the aggressor"’ while Russia continues to brutally attack Ukraine.

"I believe that this [conversation with Putin – ed.] is a mistake," the Polish president said.

On the afternoon of 15 November, it was reported that Scholz had spoken to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the first time in two years.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled the call a "Pandora's box".

